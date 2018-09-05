AU suspends 10 students for ragging

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after it came to light that junior students of Andhra University’s Engineering College were ragged by their seniors, University authorities on Tuesday suspended 10 senior students of various departments from the hostel until the next semester and asked them to vacate the campus hostel.

READ | Ragging: Freshers paraded half-naked at AU Engineering College

AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao, however, claimed that no ragging had taken place and asserted that the incident was “just a clash” between second and third-year students in which freshers weren’t involved at all. Juniors students TNIE spoke to said 10 seniors had made some of them parade half-naked at their hostel. A few freshers also alleged being used to run errands for senior students.