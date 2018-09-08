Home States Andhra Pradesh

IT Minister Nara Lokesh says 18,000 jobs generated in electronics sector

Lokesh said 14,000 women have got jobs in Foxconn. Celkon, Dixon and Karbonn have already opened their shops in the State.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that the State government is making all efforts to turn the State into a electronics manufacturing hub, IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said that 18,000 jobs have already been generated in the sector.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLC Somu Veerraju in the AP Legislative Council on Friday, Lokesh said 14,000 women have got jobs in Foxconn. Celkon, Dixon and Karbonn have already opened their shops in the State.

Flextronics will soon commence its operations, providing 6,000 jobs. Responding to a query on setting up Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Kakinada, he said as the Centre denied permission, the State Cabinet meet Thursday decided to set up EMC in Kakinada after finding a developer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nara Lokesh Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Andhra Pradesh government Kakinada Monsoon session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality