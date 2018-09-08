IT Minister Nara Lokesh says 18,000 jobs generated in electronics sector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government is making all efforts to turn the State into a electronics manufacturing hub, IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said that 18,000 jobs have already been generated in the sector.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLC Somu Veerraju in the AP Legislative Council on Friday, Lokesh said 14,000 women have got jobs in Foxconn. Celkon, Dixon and Karbonn have already opened their shops in the State.

Flextronics will soon commence its operations, providing 6,000 jobs. Responding to a query on setting up Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Kakinada, he said as the Centre denied permission, the State Cabinet meet Thursday decided to set up EMC in Kakinada after finding a developer.