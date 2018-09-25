Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist attack: Police release pictures of three suspected killers

They also suspect that information about the visit of the TDP leaders was ‘leaked’ to Maoists and the attack was pre-planned.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kideri Sarveswara Rao, YSRCP MLA from Araku and former MLA Siveri Soma were killed in a Maoist attack on Sunday.

By Harish Gilai
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after the killing of Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Dumbriguda mandal, the Visakhapatnam Rural Police released the pictures of three suspected Maoists, including two women, who took part in the attack.

Police, however, are yet to ascertain who led the ‘action’ team, whether it is  senior Maoist leader and in-charge of Andhra-Koraput division Chalapathi or any other leader. They also suspect that information about the visit of the TDP leaders was ‘leaked’ to Maoists and the attack was pre-planned.

The three suspected Maoists were identified as Jalamuru Srinu Babu alias Sunil alias Rhyno, a native of Dibbapalem village in Addateegala police station limits of East Godavari, Kameswari alias Swaroopa alias Sindhri alias Rinki, who hails from Bhimavaram in West Godavari, and Venkata Ravi Chaitanya alias

Aruna belonging to Karakavanipalem in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district.
Intelligence DG AB Venkateswara Rao, Visakhapatnam Rural SP Rahul Dev Sharma and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order - I, Visakhapatnam City) K Fakeerappa visited the crime scene on Monday.

According to SP Rahul Dev Sharma, the eyewitnesses were of the view that many of the Maoists who killed the two leaders did not seem to be from Andhra Pradesh going by their appearance. Police suspect that some Maoists from Chhattisgarh and Odisha might have  participated in the attack. They also conducted recce in the village on Sunday before the attack, the SP added.

All the shops and business establishments remained closed in Paderu, Araku and other Agency areas on Monday in response to  the bandh call given by the tribal organisations condemning the killing of the two leaders.

According to police sources, the Maoists took the geographical location of the area as an advantage after information about the MLA’s visit was ‘leaked’. Dumbriguda mandal which comes under the purview of Nandipura area committee is said to be one of the zones, which did not witness any Maoist movement in the past.

Moreover, lack of police station in the area had also proved an advantage to the Maoists to strike.  
Unlike other police stations, Dumbriguda police station in Visakhapatnam Agency is not situated in the mandal headquarters. It is located in the Araku police station circle. Moreover, most areas in Dumbriguda, including the attack spot, do not have mobile connectivity.

“It is a pre-planned attack after the leak of information about the MLA’s visit. The Maoists might have felt that information won’t reach police immediately due to lack of mobile connectivity and even if it reached, it would take time for them to rush to the spot,” said a senior police official. Final rites of MLA Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma were held at Paderu and Araku on Monday.

Dumbriguda SI suspended
Visakhapatnam Rural SP Rahul Dev Sharma on Monday suspended Y Aman, Sub-Inspector of Dumbriguda police station, for his ‘negligence’ in providing security to MLA K Sarveswara Rao. The police department will also conduct an inquiry against him in this regard

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP leaders Maoist attack Kideri Sarveswara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?