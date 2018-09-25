Maoist attack: Police release pictures of three suspected killers

Harish Gilai By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after the killing of Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Dumbriguda mandal, the Visakhapatnam Rural Police released the pictures of three suspected Maoists, including two women, who took part in the attack.

Police, however, are yet to ascertain who led the ‘action’ team, whether it is senior Maoist leader and in-charge of Andhra-Koraput division Chalapathi or any other leader. They also suspect that information about the visit of the TDP leaders was ‘leaked’ to Maoists and the attack was pre-planned.

The three suspected Maoists were identified as Jalamuru Srinu Babu alias Sunil alias Rhyno, a native of Dibbapalem village in Addateegala police station limits of East Godavari, Kameswari alias Swaroopa alias Sindhri alias Rinki, who hails from Bhimavaram in West Godavari, and Venkata Ravi Chaitanya alias

Aruna belonging to Karakavanipalem in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

Intelligence DG AB Venkateswara Rao, Visakhapatnam Rural SP Rahul Dev Sharma and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order - I, Visakhapatnam City) K Fakeerappa visited the crime scene on Monday.

According to SP Rahul Dev Sharma, the eyewitnesses were of the view that many of the Maoists who killed the two leaders did not seem to be from Andhra Pradesh going by their appearance. Police suspect that some Maoists from Chhattisgarh and Odisha might have participated in the attack. They also conducted recce in the village on Sunday before the attack, the SP added.

All the shops and business establishments remained closed in Paderu, Araku and other Agency areas on Monday in response to the bandh call given by the tribal organisations condemning the killing of the two leaders.

According to police sources, the Maoists took the geographical location of the area as an advantage after information about the MLA’s visit was ‘leaked’. Dumbriguda mandal which comes under the purview of Nandipura area committee is said to be one of the zones, which did not witness any Maoist movement in the past.

Moreover, lack of police station in the area had also proved an advantage to the Maoists to strike.

Unlike other police stations, Dumbriguda police station in Visakhapatnam Agency is not situated in the mandal headquarters. It is located in the Araku police station circle. Moreover, most areas in Dumbriguda, including the attack spot, do not have mobile connectivity.

“It is a pre-planned attack after the leak of information about the MLA’s visit. The Maoists might have felt that information won’t reach police immediately due to lack of mobile connectivity and even if it reached, it would take time for them to rush to the spot,” said a senior police official. Final rites of MLA Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma were held at Paderu and Araku on Monday.

Dumbriguda SI suspended

Visakhapatnam Rural SP Rahul Dev Sharma on Monday suspended Y Aman, Sub-Inspector of Dumbriguda police station, for his ‘negligence’ in providing security to MLA K Sarveswara Rao. The police department will also conduct an inquiry against him in this regard