Do we need visa to enter AP? Is it North Korea?, asks Ram Gopal Verma

On Sunday, Varma was taken into preventive sustody by the police ahead of a press meet on his movie Lakshmi's NTR.

30th April 2019

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma | EPS

VIJAYAWADA: Taking objection to his “illegal” detention to stop him from entering Vijayawada to address a press conference, film director Ram Gopal Varma has questioned if they have to get a visa to enter Andhra Pradesh and prove themselves that they have no criminal background. “Is it Andhra Pradesh or North Korea?” he asked.  

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Monday, Varma explained his experience in Vijayawada on Sunday. “We understand the reasons for cancelling the press meet at the hotel, but the police officials failed to give a valid explanation as to why we were unceremoniously removed from our vehicles, put in another vehicle and packed to the airport. Is it democracy or dictatorship?” he asked.

Pointing out at the arguments over the attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Vizag airport that the State police have no role inside the airport, Varma asked as to how the Vijayawada police have detained them in a room in the airport for nearly seven hours. 

“When I asked as to what reasons they are detaining us, all they said was they are under orders and refused to disclose the names of those who gave the orders,” he said and opined that everyone in the government will be responsible in one way or another.

Varma who described the entire episode as a violation of the fundamental right and freedom of speech, refused to be drawn into an argument as to whom should be held responsible - the Chief Secretary or the interim government of Chandrababu Naidu. He only asked who will have a motive to stop a presser on Lakshmi’s NTR?

TDP faults Jagan’s tweet in support of RGV

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP sought to know the intention of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in taking to Twitter in support of a movie directed by Ram Gopal Varma. TDP organising secretary G Malyadri said that Lakshmi’s NTR was aimed at assassinating the character of TDP founder NT Rama Rao. With Jagan’s support to RGV, it was exposed that the film was produced at the behest of the YSRC chief and under the supervision of Vijayasai Reddy.  Malyadri congratulated the efforts of Vijayawada police. 

