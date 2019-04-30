North coastal Andhra braces for Cyclone Fani impact

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Fani, which has intensified into an extremely severe storm on Tuesday night and will make a landfall in Odisha on May 3, is likely to have its impact on Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. Heavy rains are predicted in these districts after the ‘severe cyclonic storm’ intensified into ‘extremely severe storm’ by Tuesday night.

The IMD, in its latest report, said Fani, which is moving northwestwards at a speed of about 21 kmph, lay centred at 510 km south- southeast of Visakhapatnam. It is likely to make a landfall in Odisha between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri on May 3. During its movement of extreme intensity in the coastal area, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains on May 2 and Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts will receive moderate rains on May 3.

ALSO READ: Centre release of Rs 1,086 crore to Odisha, TN, WB, AP as advance assistance

Also, squally winds with speed reaching 80 kmph is likely to hit North Coastal AP on May 2. “The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra Pradesh coast till May 3,’’ an official said. Fishermen in the coastal areas have been advised not to venture into the sea. They were told to anchor their boats to avoid any damage from gusty winds. The Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai have been put on standby to proceed to the most-affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid distress relief (HADR), evacuation and logistic support, including medical aid.

The ships are equipped with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats and relief material, including food, tentage, clothes, medicines, blankets etc, in sufficient quantities. Naval aircraft are also on standby at the Naval Air Stations INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu and INS Dega in Visakhapatnam to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and air-drop of relief material to the stranded, if required. Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam said that officials of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts were told to take necessary steps to face Fani.

ALSO READ: Fani intensifies into severe cyclone, Andhra Pradesh, 3 other states on alert

Rs 200.25 crore released by Centre

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of cyclone Fani, the Centre on Tuesday ordered advance release of Rs 200.25 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for taking preventive and relief measures.

Apart from Rs 200 crore to AP, the Centre had ordered advance release of Rs 1,086 crore to four states to take relief measures. “Based on the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered advance release of financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore (Rs 200.25 crore for AP, Rs 340.875 crore for Odisha, Rs 309.375 crore for Tamil Nadu and Rs 235.50 crore for West Bengal) to their State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to assist them in undertaking preventive and relief measures in view of cyclonic storm Fani,’’ an official release said.

The Chief Secretary participated in the review organised by Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha through video conference on the movement of Cyclone Fani and its impact.