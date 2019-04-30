Home States Andhra Pradesh

North coastal Andhra braces for Cyclone Fani impact

Authorities in coastal villages and low-lying areas were asked to remain on alert and undertake evacuation, wherever necessary.

Published: 30th April 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

The projected track of Cyclone Fani by Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.

The projected track of Cyclone Fani by Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Fani, which has intensified into an extremely severe storm on Tuesday night and will make a landfall in Odisha on May 3, is likely to have its impact on Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. Heavy rains are predicted in these districts after the ‘severe cyclonic storm’ intensified into ‘extremely severe storm’ by Tuesday night.

The IMD, in its latest report, said Fani, which is moving northwestwards at a speed of about 21 kmph, lay centred at 510 km south- southeast of Visakhapatnam. It is likely to make a landfall in Odisha between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri on May 3. During its movement of extreme intensity in the coastal area, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains on May 2 and Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts will receive moderate rains on May 3. 

ALSO READ: Centre release of Rs 1,086 crore to Odisha, TN, WB, AP as advance assistance

Also, squally winds with speed reaching 80 kmph is likely to hit North Coastal AP on May 2. “The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra Pradesh coast till May 3,’’ an official said. Fishermen in the coastal areas have been advised not to venture into the sea. They were told to anchor their boats to avoid any damage from gusty winds. The Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai have been put on standby to proceed to the most-affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid distress relief (HADR), evacuation and logistic support, including medical aid.

The ships are equipped with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats and relief material, including food, tentage, clothes, medicines, blankets etc, in sufficient quantities. Naval aircraft are also on standby at the Naval Air Stations INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu and INS Dega in Visakhapatnam to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and air-drop of relief material to the stranded, if required. Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam said that officials of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts were told to take necessary steps to face Fani.

ALSO READ: Fani intensifies into severe cyclone, Andhra Pradesh, 3 other states on alert

Rs 200.25 crore released by Centre

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of cyclone Fani, the Centre on Tuesday ordered advance release of Rs 200.25 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for taking preventive and relief measures.

Apart from Rs 200 crore to AP, the Centre had ordered advance release of Rs 1,086 crore to four states to take relief measures. “Based on the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered advance release of financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore (Rs 200.25 crore for AP, Rs 340.875 crore for Odisha, Rs 309.375 crore for Tamil Nadu and Rs 235.50 crore for West Bengal) to their State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to assist them in undertaking preventive and relief measures in view of cyclonic storm Fani,’’ an official release said.

The Chief Secretary participated in the review organised by Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha through video conference on the movement of Cyclone Fani and its impact.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Fani Cyclone Andhra Cyclone Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh cyclone Andhra Pradesh Weather Andhra Pradesh Climate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp