Axe falls on two lab staffers for making TikTok videos in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A woman contract employee in the diagnostic laboratory of Kadiri Area Hospital was ousted and another woman staffer suspended by District Collector S Satyanarayana for making TikTok videos while on duty. It is not the first time, employees were caught making TikTok videos. But perhaps, it is the first time the errant employees faced action for dereliction of duty.

According to information, Sadguna, a contract lab attendant, and Sailaja, a contract lab technician, attended duties as usual on Friday morning. However, they indulged in leisure activity and made TikTok videos with their smartphones without discharging their duties. The entire incident was recorded by an unidentified person and the video was sent to the hospital superintendent Dr Madhusudhan. Taking the issue seriously, Dr Madhusudhan informed the matter to the DMHO and the District Collector.

After speaking to District Coordinator of Hospital Services Dr Ramesh, Collector Satyanarayana issued orders removing Sailaja from service and suspending Sadguna with immediate effect. The two women aged around 28 years, had been working in the hospital for the past three and a half years.

Dr Madhusudhan said that he received a complaint against the two lab staffers that they were spending time by making TikTok videos without discharging their duties. “I found that there were several patients waiting at the lab for diagnostic tests when the two staffers made TikTok videos. Hence, disciplinary action was taken against them,” he said.