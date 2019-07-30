TikTok video craze lands youth in Andhra's deep Seshachalam forest

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The craze to make TikTok videos and get instant popularity on social media platforms landed a youth in deep trouble. Luckily, he was rescued by the police and forest officials after he spent the whole night all alone in the Seshachalam forest ranges.

Murali (21) of Kalakada in Madanapalle mandal is studying degree final year (Microbiology) in a private educational institution at Rangampeta, located on the outskirts of Tirupati. According to police and his classmates, Murali wanted to make a video through TikTok App.

For this, he chose to hoist the tricolour atop a hillock in the Seshachalam forests and make a video of it. On Sunday afternoon, he started trekking the Seshachalam forest from the Srivari Mettu near Chandragiri. After reached the hilltop, he unfurled the national flag proudly and saluted it. This was not the end of the adventure as while returning, he lost his way in the forests.

Murali salutes the tricolour after hoisting it atop a hillock in Seshachalam forests

By evening, his mobile phone charge got over. As the place was engulfed in darkness, Murali started to shiver. Minutes before this, Murali shared his location to one of his friends, who alerted the former’s parents and the police. On receiving information, police trekked all night and reached the spot where Murali was lying dehydrated. They carried him back to Tirupati by 5 am on Monday. He was shifted to Ruia hospital where he was given first-aid. “Murali later left for his maternal aunt’s house where he is taking rest,” police said. They said that Seshachalam forest ranges are home to wild animals, including leopards, but luckily, Murali did not come across any.