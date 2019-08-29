Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister Botcha alleges Sujana Chowdary bought 623.12 acres before capital announcement

Sujana, who adopted Ponnavaram village in Veerullapadu mandal, took advantage of the same and purchased 13.39 acres of land in the name of his father Y Janardhana Rao.

Published: 29th August 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary.( File Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary, who claimed that he has no land in the villages falling under Amaravati capital region, is in possession of a large extent of land abutting the capital region, a government source said. The lands are in a safe distance from the land pooling zone, the source said. The revelation has proved Sujana’s claims wrong and justified the State government’s stand that there was insider trading in Amaravati capital land pooling. 

“The family members of Sujana bought 623.12 acres of land in the capital region outside the land pooling zone,’’ the sources said. The details of the land deals came out when Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, during his visit to the capital region recently to assess floods, said that a former Union minister has a large area of land in the capital region. Sujana, who visited the capital area on Wednesday, refuted the allegations of insider trading and said he has no land in the capital region. Botcha immediately hit back and revealed details of Sujana’s land deals just before the announcement of the capital city.

Land records reveal that in Gudimetla village of Chandarlapadu Mandal in Krishna district, a total of 110.6 acres of land was purchased by Sujana at `5 lakh per acre before the announcement of Amaravati as the capital city. “The land was bought by one Jatin Kumar, who heads one of the 120 shell companies of Sujana,’’ the sources revealed.

READ | Jagan may not go ahead with Amaravati, says GVL Narasimha Rao

According to officials, lands with survey numbers 432-1, 403-5, 433, 434, 402-1A, 429, 428, 412, 410-2, 427-2, 413, 415, 416, 431, 437, 399-7, 404-11 and 407-4 in Gudimetla are in the name Shiva Satya Pigments Private Limited, one of the 120 companies established by Sujana. The cost of the same land has now increased to `50 lakh per acre. With this, the former Union minister made `50 crore profit in the name of Amaravati.

Moreover, Sujana’s brother’s son Yalamanchili Jatin Kumar has also made huge profits by establishing Shiva Jyothi Flycon Blocks Private Limited in 11.56 acres of land with survey numbers 404-1, 404-5 and 404-6. He had purchased 11.56 acres of land just before the announcement of Amaravati as capital city in 2014.

Sujana, who adopted Ponnavaram village in Veerullapadu mandal, took advantage of the same and purchased 13.39 acres of land in the name of his father Y Janardhana Rao. Another 3.5 acres with survey number 41, 4.03 acres with survey number 78, and 6.14 acres with survey number 38-2 were purchased by Sujana in the name of his brothers Y Shiva Ramakrishna, Y Shivalinga Prasad, and wife Y Susheela Kumar respectively, officials said.

READ | ‘We have details of insider trading in Amaravati’: AP Minister

Moreover, the former Union minister also purchased lands in the name of SJK Biotech Pharma Private Limited at Chandapuram village in Nandigama mandal, official sources said. Sujana’s lands are at Gudimetla, Kanchikacherla mandal’s Moguluru and Bathinapadu villages, Tadikonda mandal’s Ravela village, Yadlapadu mandal’s Yadlapadu village, Mangalagiri mandal’s Navuluru village, Nandigama manadal’s Adiviravulapadu village, Penuganchiprolu mandal’s Konakanchi village, Veerullapadu mandal’s Gokarajupalli village. 

There were allegations that the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had given prior information to his close aides about the proposed capital Amaravati. Many TDP leaders are said to have purchased land after that at low cost from the farmers of Amaravati. It may be recalled that Sujana, who was with the TDP, joined the BJP after the 2019 elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary Amaravati capital region Botcha Satyanarayana Veerullapadu mandal Amaravati
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp