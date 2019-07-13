Five mandals in Andhra's Prakasam under Jal Shakti Abhiyan

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Five mandals in Prakasam have been identified for water conservation and groundwater recharge under the Central government’s prestigious Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The authorities are currently busy preparing the ground for the implementation of the project on a pilot basis in Giddalaru, Racharla, Bestavaripeta, Peddaraveedu and Markapur--where water availability is lowest in the district--from July 15.

While the entire district is battling water crisis, the mentioned mandals have recorded a deficit rainfall of 50-55 per cent in 2018-19. Other mandals--Vulavapadu, Cheemakurthi, Singarayakonda, Tanguturu, Ballikurava, Santhanutalapadu, Kandukuru, Jarugumilli, Kothapatnam--are facing a similar fate, too. Kharif crops also have taken a hit as deficit rains led to reduction in area for sowing. “After a dry June, rain in July gave some hope.

However, it is still inadequate for agricultural activity. In June, the district recorded 15.5 per cent rainfall of the 40.6 mm average,” an agriculture official explained.

ALSO READ: Geo-tagging for better monitoring of Jal Shakti Abhiyan works in Andhra Pradesh

In view of the grim scenario, financial aid from the Centre could prove to be crucial for groundwater recharge and conservation of water in the district. As part of it, rainwater harvesting will be taken up, along with renovation of water storage tanks and wells.

Implementation in two phases

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan will run in two phases: the first from July 1 to September 15 for all States and UTs; and Phase 2 from October 1 to November 30 for States receiving the retreating monsoon