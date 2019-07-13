Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five mandals in Andhra's Prakasam under Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Five mandals in Prakasam have been identified for water conservation and groundwater recharge under the Central government’s prestigious Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

Published: 13th July 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

water, water crisis, tap

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Five mandals in Prakasam have been identified for water conservation and groundwater recharge under the Central government’s prestigious Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The authorities are currently busy preparing the ground for the implementation of the project on a pilot basis in Giddalaru, Racharla, Bestavaripeta, Peddaraveedu and Markapur--where water availability is lowest in the district--from July 15.  

While the entire district is battling water crisis, the mentioned mandals have recorded a deficit rainfall of 50-55 per cent in 2018-19. Other mandals--Vulavapadu, Cheemakurthi, Singarayakonda, Tanguturu, Ballikurava, Santhanutalapadu, Kandukuru, Jarugumilli, Kothapatnam--are facing a similar fate, too.  Kharif crops also have taken a hit as deficit rains led to reduction in area for sowing. “After a dry June, rain in July gave some hope.

However, it is still inadequate for agricultural activity. In June, the district recorded 15.5 per cent rainfall of the 40.6 mm average,” an agriculture official explained.  

ALSO READ: Geo-tagging for better monitoring of Jal Shakti Abhiyan works in Andhra Pradesh

In view of the grim scenario, financial aid from the Centre could prove to be crucial for groundwater recharge and conservation of water in the district. As part of it, rainwater harvesting will be taken up, along with renovation of water storage tanks and wells.

Implementation in two phases
The Jal Shakti Abhiyan will run in two phases: the first from July 1 to September 15 for all States and UTs; and Phase 2 from October 1 to November 30 for States receiving the retreating monsoon

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jal Shakti Abhiyan Prakasam Andhra water crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp