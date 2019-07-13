Home States Andhra Pradesh

Geo-tagging for better monitoring of Jal Shakti Abhiyan works in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 13th July 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:03 AM

water crisis

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: At a time when authorities are paving the way for the implementation of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district, a one-day workshop was organised by the District Water Management Agency at the Collectorate in Ongole on Friday.

BN Reddy, an official from the Ministry of Water Resources and chief guest at the event, forewarned of the water shortage across the country to worsen further if the present trend continued. 

“This is the right time to act and take up measures for water conservation. All the works to be taken up under the Abhiyan will be geo-tagged so that they can be monitored,” he said, and urged the district officials to rope in students, and volunteers from the Nehru Yuva Kendra and Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

