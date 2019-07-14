Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test notification to be issued on July 28

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Notification for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2019) will be issued on July 28. Andhra University will conduct the test for the next three years for the recruitment and promotion of lecturer/ assistant professors in degree colleges.



Addressing the media on Saturday, AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao said that this year, the APSET will be conducted in 30 subjects, adding Visual Arts as the new course.



ALSO READ: Andhra University holds counselling for four-year BTech course

While about 44,000 applied for the APSET last year, this year the applications are expected to be around 25,000. The examination will be held on October 20 from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, 11 am to 1 pm (two papers) at regional centres of Visakhapatnam, Rajahmahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Anantapur and Tirupati.

The registration fee is Rs 1,200 for general category, Rs 1,000 for BC category and Rs 700 for SC/ST/Person with Disabilities category candidates. Submission of online applications will begin on August 5 and the last date for submission is September 12.

Submission of applications with late fee of Rs 1000 in September 19. Candidates can submit by paying a late fee of Rs 2,000 by September 26 and with the late fee of Rs 5,000 till October 3.



Applications should be submitted through apset.net.in