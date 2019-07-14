Home States Andhra Pradesh

Led by MRPS, youth protests outside former speaker K Siva Prasada Rao’s house in Andhra Pradesh

MRPS leader Kalva Ravi said that he had introduced M Nagarjuna to Kodela Sivaram seeking a job in any government office.

Published: 14th July 2019 11:51 AM

Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A youth, who was allegedly cheated by former speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s son K Sivaram, and his family members, along with MRPS leaders, staged a protest demanding repayment of Rs 7 lakh in front of former speaker K Siva Prasada Rao’s house at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Saturday.

MRPS leader Kalva Ravi said that he had introduced M Nagarjuna to Kodela Sivaram seeking a job in any government office. He said that Kodela Sivaram promised to provide a job at the collectorate, but demanded Rs 7 lakh to give the appointment letter. So, the victim Nagarjuna paid an amount of Rs 7 lakh in two installments.  

Ravi alleged that former speaker K Siva Prasada Rao’s son Kodela Sivaram took Rs 7 lakh from M Nagarjuna by assuring him a job of an attender in the Collector’s office of Guntur.

The victim paid Rs 5 lakh to Kodela Sivaram as first installment.

Later, his personal assistant G Nagaprasad demanded payment of the remaining amount of Rs 2 lakh before giving the appointment letter to the concerned person after three months.

The victim Nagarjuna immediately handed over the remaining amount of Rs 2 lakh expecting the appointment order in 2017.

Ravi alleged that the victim did not get the job so they had been demanding that Kodela Sivaram return Rs 7 lakh, for the past two years. He said that the victim lodged a complaint with the police but as no action was taken, they staged the protest.

