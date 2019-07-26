Home States Andhra Pradesh

Israel ambassador, Oz delegation meet Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Israel Ambassador invited Director General of Police and other police officers of the State to visit Israel to study cyber security practices.

Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the State Secretariat

Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the State Secretariat. I ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. Ron Malka is a close aide to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the meeting, Chief minister emphasised the need for strengthening bilateral relations between Andhra Pradesh and Israel for mutual benefits.

They discussed possbility of Israel extending cooperation to the State in areas of water management and desalination of sea water in the state.

Malka explained how Israel was re-cycling 94 per cent of waste water. They also discussed possible technological collaborations in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Israeli ambassador also spoke to Jagan on technology for curbing cyber-crimes, which are on the rise. He also invited the Director-General of Police and other police officers of the State to visit Israel to study cybersecurity practices there.

Later, speaking to the media, Ron Malka said he was impressed with the Chief Minister’s vision.Later, the Chief Minister met a 22-member Australian delegation led by country’s Consulate General Susan Grace.

The delegation members, who were from Western Australia, Queensland and Victoria, representing various sectors such as mines, fuel, lithium battery manufacturing, education, logistics and airport management, discussed investment opportunities in the state.

The Chief Minister sought their support for the development of the industrial sector in the State.

Jagan also expressed interest in introducing electric buses in the State to reduce pollution. The Australian delegation, which has been touring the State for the last two days, met various ministers, secretaries and entrepreneurs in the State.

DGP invited to Israel  

