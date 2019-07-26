Home States Andhra Pradesh

Senior Myanmar General visits Eastern Naval Command

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing interacted with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and held discussions on issues of mutual interest.

Published: 26th July 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation| G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services (CDS) of the Republic of Myanmar along with an 11-member high level delegation arrived here on Thursday on a visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC). He was presented a guard of honour at the ENC on arrival.

The Senior General interacted with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and held discussions on issues of mutual interest.  

Later, the delegation was briefed on the role and functions of the command.Vice Admiral Moe Aung Chief of Staff (Navy) and Lt General Htun Aung Chief of Staff (Air) were also part of the delegation, which will leave Visakhapatnam on Friday.   

India-Myanmar relations are rooted in shared historical, ethnic, cultural and religious ties with both nations sharing a long land boundary as well as a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. India has been cooperating with Myanmar in a number of regional and sub-regional constructs such as ASEAN, BIMSTEC, SAARC and Mekong Ganga Cooperation.

There is increasing bilateral engagement between the armed forces and their leadership of both the countries. A maiden IN-MN Bilateral exercise was conducted in March 2018 between both navies.

