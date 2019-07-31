Godavari river level reaches 9.74 m at Polavaram

By Express News Service

ELURU: The Godavari floodwater is gradually has reached 9.74 m at Polavaram on Tuesday. The Godavari flood water is flowing over 10 feet on the Kottur causeway, disrupting vehicular traffic to several Agency villages. Revenue officials arranged country boats for people to go to villages. They said the water flow at the Kottur causeway is likely to increase by Wednesday evening.

The tributaries of Godavari - Sileru, Indravati and Shebari - are in spate due to heavy rains in the catchment areas. As the flood water of all the rivers merge in the Godavari, the river is receiving heavy inflows. Irrigation officials said that 3.09 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into the sea at Dowleswaram barrage. Dowleswaram head water works EE Krishna Murthy said River Godavari would receive 6 to 7 lakh cusecs of water by Wednesday evening.

ALSO READ: 19 tribal Godavari villages marooned

The officials fear that 42 villages would be inundated if the Godavari flood water is not released from the Polavaram project spillway. Polavaram Project engineer Srinivasa Rao said River Godavari is receiving 4.2 lakh cusecs of flood water. He said the barricade is being removed at the Polavaram project to ensure free flow of flood water into the drown stream. Officials reached the Kottur causeway and monitored the situation. They arranged a ferry at the causeway for the tribal people to cross it, sources said.

Floods may affect coffer dam works

The people of Toyyeru and Devipatnam fear that the water may obstruct the upper coffer dam works in the middle of the Godavari. If the flow intensifies further,the movement of traffic near Dandangi may come to a halt. As a result of overflowing of the Godavari, the tribal people of Kachuluru, Kondamodalu and another 16 villages may face much inconvenience