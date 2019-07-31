Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rain impact: 19 tribal Godavari villages marooned

Due to breach to Vasishta Godavari bund, floodwater enters 4 villages in EG; tributaries Sileru, Indravati in WG overflowing due to rains

Published: 31st July 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In spite of a sunny Tuesday, there was no respite for the residents of island villages which were submerged by the Godavari floodwaters. What made the situation worse for the island villagers was the release of about 2.2 lakh cusecs of water from the Dowleswaram barrage on Monday. The floodwaters damaged the temporary road at Ganti Pedapudi village in P Gannavaram Mandal of East Godavari. As a result of this, the students and farmers of the area had to travel by country-made boats. The local revenue officials have arranged two catamarans for transporting, but absence of life jackets made the voyage unsafe. The floodwaters may damage the banana, paddy and other horticulture crops of the area, observers feel.

East Godavari people got a relief from the incessant rains as it was a sunny day on Tuesday.  Though there was no rain, still Godavari played the spoilsport in many areas because of the flood situation and movement of traffic came to a halt in four island villages.  It is expected that more rain and floodwater may flow into the Dowleswaram barrage from upland areas.  

ALSO READ: Godavari river level reaches 9.74 m at Polavaram

Irrigation officials disclosed that till now 2.2 lakh cusecs of water was released into the sea.  Water level in River Godavari at Dowleswaram barrage stood at 12 feet on Tuesday evening.  Sand reaches in the middle of the river at Veeravarapulanka were completely submerged.

The water from Pudipalli is flowing into Seetapalli Vagu. As a result, the floodwater has reached Dandangi. Water from Kadamma Vagu, adjacent to the Godavari, has been flowing into the fields in A Veeravaram.  The people of Toyyeru and Devipatnam fear that the water may obstruct the upper coffer dam works in the middle of the Godavari. 

If the flow intensifies further,the movement of traffic near Dandangi may come to a halt. As a result of overflowing of the Godavari, the tribal people of Kachuluru, Kondamodalu and another 16 villages may face much inconvenience.

The floodwater has also entered the Vasishta Godavari as there was a breach in the bund.  The floodwater entered Udimudilanka, G Pedapudilanka, Arigelavaripeta and Burugulanka in P Gannavaram Mandal.
  Traffic movement came to a halt in these villages. The bund laid below at Burugulanka along a stretch of 1.5 km was washed away.

Amalapuram RDO B Venkataramana said two motor boats and life jackets were kept ready at Burugulanka ghat. Local farmers alleged that the officials did not take care about the island villages. 
For several years, the villagers have been demanding construction of a bridge in the area. Had the bridge been there, the four island villages would not have been cut off from the rest of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tribal Godavari villages Andhra monsoon impact Godavari floodwaters
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp