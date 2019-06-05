Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra girl gets all India 16th Rank in NEET 2019

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Qureshi Asra, a girl from Andhra Pradesh secured all India 16th rank with 690 marks in the results of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 which were declared on Wednesday.

Asra was followed by Pilli Bhanu Siva Teja, 40th rank with 685 marks, and S Sri Nandan Reddy secured 42 rank with 685 marks. This year, total three candidates from Andhra Pradesh have secured a place in the top 50 ranks.

Total 15,19,375 have registered for the examination and 14,10,755 students have appeared, among them 7,97,042  candidates have qualified in the entrance test which was held on May 5 and May 20 across the country.

From Andhra Pradesh, total 57,798 candidates have registered for NEET and 55,200 took the exam and 39,039 have qualified. The pass percentage in AP is 70.72% which slightly decreased from the previous year's 72.55 %.

The State has got allotted with around 100 examination centres in the cities Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore and Tirupati. The responsibility of conducting the NEET exam is taken up by National Testing Agency (NTA) from this year. The test consisted of one paper containing 180 objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. To be eligible for admission in MBBS/BDS courses, students have to secure minimum 50  percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test. In case of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes, the minimum 40 percentile is required.

