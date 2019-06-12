Telugu Desam Party condemns ‘attacks’ on party workers by YSRC, may set up helpline

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the commencement of the State Legislative Assembly Session from Wednesday, the Telugu Desam (TD) Legislature Party, which met under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence on Tuesday, adopted a resolution condemning the alleged attacks on TDP activists in various parts of the State. The party also decided to set up a toll-free number for its activists to report incidents of attacks against them.

Deploring the attacks on party cadre in Anantapur and Prakasam districts, and Pithapuram, Gurazala, Vinukonda and Narasaraopet constituencies in the past 15 days, the leaders decided to prepare an action plan by June 15 to ensure support to every party activist.

While chalking out the strategy to be followed in the Assembly, the TDP decided to refute the government’s allegations of irregularities in the development works during the TDP regime.

Observing that the move to scrap some projects would result in scarcity of irrigation and drinking water in Rayalaseema and north coastal Andhra, Naidu said the YSRC appears to be going ahead with the single-point agenda of political mudslinging.

ALSO READ: Three admitted to Kakinada hospital after TDP workers attack YSRC partymen

“The YSRC government’s perspective towards the Polavaram project and Amaravati will cause a loss to the State. So we should take the same to the notice of the government and the public, and act as a constructive Opposition,’’ Naidu told his MLAs.

The TDP feels that the onus of clearing the 4th and 5th instalments of the debt redemption scheme for farmers now lies on the elected government and wants it to clear Rs 10,000 crore in this regard.

“We have to discharge our responsibilities towards the people of the State and increase confidence among party activists and leaders. All the 23 elected MLAs should work as a team and strive for the development of the State and welfare of the poor,’’ Naidu asserted.

Yanamala to lead TDP in council

Vijayawada: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu as the floor leader of the TDP in the Legislative Council. Naidu appointed K Atchhnnaidu, Goruntla Buchaiah Chowdary and Ramanaidu as the deputy leaders of the TDP in the Legislative Assembly.

While Veeranjineya Swamy was appointed the Whip in the House, Maddali Giridhar will act as the treasurer of the TDLP. In the Legislative Council, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, G Sandhyarani and G Srinivasulu will be deputy floor leaders of the party. Buddha Venkanna was appointed the Whip in the Council.