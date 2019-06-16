By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Doctors and staffers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri and private hospitals in Vijayawada extended solidarity towards the agitating doctors of Kolkata by wearing black badges on their arms while performing duty on Saturday.

Responding to the call given by Indian Medical Association (IMA), all non-emergency services in both private and government hospitals across the State will be suspended for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh doctors to suspend services for 24 hours from June 17-18

“We strongly condemn the attacks on doctors in Kolkata. It is high time we show our strength and condemn such attacks. Outpatient and non-emergency services in all hospitals across the State will be suspended for 24 hours. We want implementation of Prevention of Violence Against Doctors Act, enacted in 2008,” IMA, Vijayawada president Dr TV Ramana Murthy said.

Apart from doctors and staff of AIIMS, Mangalagiri, staffers of Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada also wore black badges on Saturday to condemn the attack in Kolkata.

“Such attacks on doctors in West Bengal and Warangal are unfortunate and it is the responsibility of the government to prevent these. Many talented doctors are not treating patients after completion of education fearing these attacks. If such incidents continue, no doctor will dare attend serious cases,” Dr PV Ramana of Andhra Hospitals said.