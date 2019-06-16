Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh doctors to suspend services for 24 hours from June 17-18

Responding to the call given by IMA, all non-emergency services in both private and government hospitals across AP will be suspended for 24 hours on Monday.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 12:19 PM

doctors protest

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Doctors and staffers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri and private hospitals in Vijayawada extended solidarity towards the agitating doctors of Kolkata by wearing black badges on their arms while performing duty on Saturday.  

Responding to the call given by Indian Medical Association (IMA), all non-emergency services in both private and government hospitals across the State will be suspended for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday.

“We strongly condemn the attacks on doctors in Kolkata. It is high time we show our strength and condemn such attacks. Outpatient and non-emergency services in all hospitals across the State will be suspended for 24 hours. We want implementation of Prevention of Violence Against Doctors Act, enacted in 2008,” IMA, Vijayawada president Dr TV Ramana Murthy said. 

Apart from doctors and staff of AIIMS, Mangalagiri, staffers of Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada also wore black badges on Saturday to condemn the attack in Kolkata. 

“Such attacks on doctors in West Bengal and Warangal are unfortunate and it is the responsibility of the government to prevent these. Many talented doctors are not treating patients after completion of education fearing these attacks. If such incidents continue, no doctor will dare attend serious cases,” Dr PV Ramana of Andhra Hospitals said.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh doctors West Bengal doctors protest Andhra Pradesh doctors protest

