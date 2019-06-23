Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plan to tap more Central funds, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

Implementation of ‘Navaratnas’ was YSRC government’s top priority and the budget for which would be to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Published: 23rd June 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | @ysjagan/instagram)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the State budget, likely to be presented after July 10, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed with Finance department the fund mobilisation plan for the implementation of ‘Navaratnas’.

Jagan directed the officials to plan the budget in such a way as to improve financial resources and also to bring down imprudent expenditure.

As the implementation of ‘Navaratnas’ is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 42,000 crore a year, Jagan, in a three-hour-long meeting with officials at his residence on Saturday, said focus should be on getting the funds due from the Centre. He said that a strategy should be devised to tap more central funds. He also suggested that the officials find ways to augment the revenue without burdening the people. 

It may be recalled that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, on Friday, said implementation of ‘Navaratnas’ was YSRC government’s top priority and the budget, which would be to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore, would reflect the same.

ALSO READ: Budget outlay may be Rs 2 lakh crore, says, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

Mobilisation of funds for its implementation would be a challenge. He said as revenue generation from new sources was restricted after the GST came into force the government would have to depend on borrowing.

Adding to this is the repayment of interest and principal amount, which would be to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore annually. However, sources said that the Centre has permitted the State government to borrow Rs 20,863 crore from the markets till December. 

As the YSRC government has to present a full budget as the previous government presented a vote-on-account budget, the CM, in Saturday’s meeting, also deliberated on the probable dates for convening the session. The officials suggested that the budget be presented after July 10. The session is likely to last for 17 days.

Buggana, Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam, Special Chief Secretary to CM PV Ramesh, Principal Finance Secretary SS Rawat and other officials were present in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh budget Centre
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp