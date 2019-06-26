Praja Vedika demolition begins, Andhra CM Jagan plans to bulldoze more illegal structures

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Wasting no time in implementing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s orders to demolish Praja Vedika, CRDA officials swung into action soon after the Collectors’ Conference ended on Tuesday and pulled down parapet wall and other portions of the building.

A day after ordering demolition of Praja Vedika near Undavalli, the chief minister on Tuesday said unequivocally that more illegal structures on the banks of river Krishna would be razed.

On the second day of the Collectors’ Conference, the CM, addressing IAS and IPS officers at the Praja Vedika, said the demolition of the building would stand as an example of his commitment to cleanse the system.

“We will not stop with this building. The entire Karakatta Road will be cleansed... We should act responsibly and set standards when we are in power. This government will bring change,’’ he asserted.

Jagan said the TDP government had constructed the building in violation of the River Conservation Act and Lokayukta recommendations.

“The former CM stays in a building that itself is illegally built. When the government is constructing illegal structures, how can the system stop others from indulging in such act?” he asked.

Irrigation officials say there are around 30 illegal structures on the banks of river Krishna. Speaking to TNIE, an official said all permanent structures on the stretch were built in violation of rules. Making it clear that there is no provision for construction of permanent buildings, he said permission would be given for only temporary structures.

“While some constructed buildings without obtaining No Objection Certificates, others violated rules after obtaining NOC. For instance, we had approved the construction of a swimming pool, where the residence of Naidu is situated. But, they constructed the building in violation of rules,’’ the official explained.

Going by the version of officials and the details of all the illegal constructions along the stretch submitted to the Chief Minister, buildings without permission include the rented residence of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, a guest house of BJP leader Gokaraju Gangaraju, an orphanage, ISKCON temple and Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Aarogyalayam.

Asked about the number of illegal structures on both sides of the river, officials said that it would be in thousands. Even as demolition of the Praja Vedika was underway, former CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the Gannavaram airport.

A large number of TDP leaders welcomed him. The TDP leaders tried to accompany Naidu’s convoy while it was passing through Karakatta, but they were stopped midway. Naidu reached his residence around midnight amidst heavy security.

Meanwhile, an advocate, Srinivasa Rao, moved a house motion petition in the HC seeking halt to demolition of the Praja Vedika. The HC registrar asked him to move the petition on Wednesday. When he contended that the demolition would have been completed by Wednesday morning, Rao was allowed to move the petition before the CJ.