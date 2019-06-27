Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram Project: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar extends stay on ‘stop work order’ by two years

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called on Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and requested that the Centre extend the stay on ‘stop work’ order. 

Published: 27th June 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Polavaram project right main canal in West Godavari district

A view of the Polavaram project right main canal in West Godavari district. (PhotoI P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Forest and Environment (MoEF) on Wednesday kept in abeyance the ‘stop work order’ issued against the construction of Polavaarm irrigation project by two more years. 
The extension of a year given to the stay on ‘stop work order’ last July is set to lapse next week.  

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called on Union Minister for Forest and Environment Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday and requested that the Centre extend the stay on ‘stop work’ order. 

“The stop work order was issued in 2011 by the then UPA government, and as soon as the NDA came to power in 2014, we put it at abeyance, giving an extension of one year each time. But, this time, considering the importance of the project, we thought that the project needs faster execution and therefore signed an order giving two years extension,” Javadekar said. 

ALSO READ: Financial concurrence for RCE of Polavaram set to take longer

The ministry allowed keeping the ‘stop work’ order in abeyance for two years without permission to impound water. 

He further said that the Narendra Modi government was committed for the development of Andhra Pradesh and welfare of its people.

The Union minister noted that junking the stop work order, which was issued by the MoEF in February, 2011, due to non-compliance with regard to conducting public hearings in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, was not possible because of legal hurdles.

Javadekar assured that the Centre would ensure faster completion of the national project and bear the entire cost for the same. “The Centre will bear the escalated cost of the project, as promised earlier.

Completion of the project is important for AP as it will irrigate nearly tree lakh hectares of land and generate 960 MW hydel power, besides providing drinking water to Visakhapatnam and 540 villages in East and West Godavari districts,” the Union minister said. 

Earlier in the day, the State Water Resources officials also had a meeting with a high-level committee on rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) issues of the project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram irrigation project Prakash Javadekar Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp