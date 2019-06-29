Former CM Chandrababu Naidu still enjoys Z+ security, clarify police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The police department on Friday clarified that the security of Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has not been reduced and it is being provided as per rules.

The security cover for Naidu was revamped by the police in accordance with rules and the security cover was limited to two places instead of the earlier six. However, Naidu’s personal security under Z+ category has been retained, the department said.

The development coming in the wake of the revision of security cover to Naidu’s son and former IT minister Nara Lokesh from Z category to 2+2 has invited criticism from TDP leaders, who cried foul over “injustice” meted out to the former chief minister. They also accused the Jagan government of resorting to “vindictive politics”.

According to senior police officials, Naidu was provided security cover at six places — ancestral house at Naravaripalli, his residence in Hyderabad, NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad, his farmhouse, residence in Undavalli and secretariat — when he was chief minister.

Now, the same has been decreased to two places. Each security team comprising a chief security officer, three reserve inspectors (RIs) and 10 constables used to be on duty round the clock at all the six locations irrespective of Naidu’s presence.

As per the suggestions of the Security Review Committee headed by Intelligence chief, the State government decided to go by rules and accordingly security was provided to the Leader of the Opposition and his MLC son.

Though the number of vehicles in TDP chief’s convoy was retained, the local police cover, including pilot vehicle used for clearance of traffic, has been removed. “As per the rule, we have removed certain protocols for Naidu as he is the Leader of the Opposition. Strong security is being provided at two places (residence and place of work) for him,” said a senior official from the Intelligence department.