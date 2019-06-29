Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu still enjoys Z+ security, clarify police

The development coming in the wake of the revision of security cover to Naidu’s son and former IT minister Nara Lokesh.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers from Amaravati meet TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli, near Vijayawada, on Friday.

Farmers from Amaravati meet TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli, near Vijayawada, on Friday. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The police department on Friday clarified that the security of Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has not been reduced and it is being provided as per rules. 

The security cover for Naidu was revamped by the police in accordance with rules and the security cover was limited to two places instead of the earlier six. However, Naidu’s personal security under Z+ category has been retained, the department said. 

ALSO READ: People will take care of my security, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

The development coming in the wake of the revision of security cover to Naidu’s son and former IT minister Nara Lokesh from Z category to 2+2 has invited criticism from TDP leaders, who cried foul over  “injustice” meted out to the former chief minister. They also accused the Jagan government of resorting to “vindictive politics”. 

According to senior police officials, Naidu was provided security cover at six places  —  ancestral house at Naravaripalli, his residence in Hyderabad, NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad, his farmhouse, residence in Undavalli and secretariat — when he was chief minister.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh government trims security at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s Chittoor residence

Now, the same has been decreased to two places. Each security team comprising a chief security officer, three reserve inspectors (RIs) and 10 constables used to be on duty round the clock at all the six locations irrespective of Naidu’s presence.

As per the suggestions of the Security Review Committee headed by Intelligence chief, the State government decided to go by rules and accordingly security was provided to the Leader of the Opposition and his MLC son.  

Though the number of vehicles in TDP chief’s convoy was retained, the local police cover, including pilot vehicle used for clearance of traffic, has been removed.  “As per the rule, we have removed certain protocols for Naidu as he is the Leader of the Opposition. Strong security is being provided at two places (residence and place of work) for him,” said a senior official from the Intelligence department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Chandrababu Naidu security Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp