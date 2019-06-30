Andhra Pradesh honour killing: Victim’s baby to get Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy on Saturday, said that the honour killing in Palamaner mandal was very painful.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of Excise and Prohibition officers, who completed their training at the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Rangampet, Narayana Swamy said that the accused would be severely punished.

District sub-collector Keerthi visited Usarapenta and met the deceased Hemavathi’s husband Kesavulu and his relatives. She promised to transfer the case to SC/ST fast-track court through the district judge. The sub-collector also assured total support to Kesavulu and his baby.

The government will deposit Rs 5 lakh in the name of the baby. The Sub-Collector also promised to provide a job to Kesavulu at an SC/ST hostel through outsourcing.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination on Hemavathi’s body was conducted. The police handed over the body to Kesavulu’s relatives. Along with Dalits, they staged a dharna in front of the house of Hemavathi’s parents and demanded capital punishment to the accused.