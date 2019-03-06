Home States Andhra Pradesh

48k requests received, says GMC chief

Published: 06th March 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Booth Level Officer (BLOs) have been directed to collect complete information of voters, conduct proper inquiry and collect complainant’s signature before taking up deletion of voters from the list.

Guntur Municipal Corporation chief Srikesh B Lathkar, who instructed the same to the officials here on Tuesday, said the civic body received as many as 48,000 applications for addition, deletion and other changes in the electors’ names from Guntur East and West Assembly constituencies alone.  

“As the number of requests for deletions is huge, BLOs are required to be careful while making changes,” Lathkar said, adding criminal cases would be filed against those who submitted requests for deletion of genuine votes.

