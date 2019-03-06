IT Grid also obtained data of AP people living in Hyderabad illegally, say police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Grid India Private Limited has allegedly obtained data of beneficiaries of Andhra Pradesh government schemes who are living in Telangana illegally along with data of 3.5 crore voters in AP. Days after the Hyderabad police registered cases in connection with alleged data theft by the IT Grid India Private Limited, the city police, who are in touch with the Cyberabad police regarding the probe, are understood to have obtained inputs that IT Grid management allegedly obtained data of the beneficiaries of Andhra Pradesh government schemes.

“Lokeswara Reddy lodged a complaint with Madhapur police while Dasharatharami Reddy lodged a complaint with SR Nagar police after the both the complainants, residents of Hyderabad, have sensed that their data and their family members’ data, were misused by private persons,” said police officials, who are associated with the investigation.

It is reported that the IT Grid provides Information Technology (IT) services and IT-enabled services (ITES) to the TDP and its affiliated wings in designing different mobile applications including Seva Mitra.

“During the preliminary inquiries, the investigators have obtained clues that the IT Grid has collected complete details of AP people living in Telangana, who are recipients of AP government schemes, including details of their ration cards, Aadhar cards, bank accounts and others,” sources said.

Interestingly, the IT Grid has allegedly tracked transactions of such beneficiaries by making calls from different ID callers on the name of surveys in collecting details. The issue of data theft from AP government and sharing such information to different private persons came to light after both complainants of the city received a number of calls from different caller IDs based in the city.

IT Grid conducted election surveys for TDP since 2014

D Ashok, 44-year-old IT Grid India Private Company CEO, who is close to TDP leaders, has allegedly conducted different surveys for the TDP in several elections since 2004. In 2009 elections, Ashok and his team had done surveys for the TDP in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, the police sources said.

TDP defends Ashok, says no need for him to hide

Vijayawada: TDP knowledge centre coordinator G Malyadri came into IT Grid CEO Ashok’s his defence, claiming that he has not committed anything illegal and there is no need for him to go hiding. “In fact, it was the Telangana government and TS police which are acting in violation of rules. They have stolen the data of the TDP, handed it over to the YSRC and they are blaming us on data theft,’’ he said. Speaking to TNIE, Malyadri said that he knows Ashok for a long time as he studied in Alluru of Nellore district, his native place. “Should we admit that Ashok ran away despite there is no need for him to do so as he was not involved in any anti-social activity,’’ he said and accused the Telangana police of damaging the goodwill of Ashok.

YSRC leaders submit representation to CEO

Guntur: YSRCP leaders submitted a representation on Tuesday to AP Chief Election Officer Gopalakrishna Dwivedi demanding a copy of final voters’ list which is going to be finalised by district collector for verification. YSRC in charge of Gurajala Constituency Kasu Mahesh Reddy, MLA dr G Srinivasa Reddy, Narasaraopet segment in charge L Srikrishnadevarayalu met with AP CEO and requested to hand over a copy of voters’ list of Gurajala to all parties to check bogus voters in Amaravati. Kasu Mahesh Reddy alleged that a huge number of Form 6 and around 36,00 application through Form 7 have been registered to introduce bogus voters in the lists and remove genuine names in Gurajala Assembly Constituency after January 2019.