Notices under Sec 160 served on IT Grids CEO Ashok Dakavaram

Even after more than 72 hours since the notice was served to Ashok Dakavaram to appear before police for investigation, there were no signs of him.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after more than 72 hours since the notice was served to Ashok Dakavaram to appear before police for investigation, there were no signs of him. The police are contemplating to approach the court to seek issue of a warrant to arrest him, if he continues to evade arrest. According to preliminary inquiries, Ashok is taking shelter in Andhra Pradesh Capital region and is under protection of those who are close to him.

Notices under section 160 of CrPC were served to Ashok on Saturday. But since he was not available in person, a copy of the notice was pasted at his residence and a copy was sent to him through WhatsApp also, for information. The notice asked him to appear before the police within 24 hours, but he did not respond.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar made it clear that if Ashok does not appear before police and cooperate with the investigation, law will take its own course and he may be arrested. According to CrPC proceedings, if a person summoned before police does not appear, he will be deemed to be absconding and he can be arrested and produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

This needs special teams to search for the person. But even after traced, if the person tries to evade arrest or influence or deter police teams, police can approach court and obtain a warrant.

