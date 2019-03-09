‘Stolen’ data used for political purpose?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three IT companies - IT Grids India Pvt Ltd, Bluefrog Mobile Technologies Pvt Ltd and another one (name not revealed) - have allegedly obtained Aadhaar data of people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and utilised it in knowing political preferences of the voters in the Telangana Assembly elections held last December.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Inspector General of Police Stephen Raveendra, which began probe on Thursday, has accessed crucial information in connection with the IT Grids case and AP and Telangana data theft. The SIT officials are probing the case from three angles - deletion of names of voters from the rolls with the help of stolen data, uploading data to Seva Mitra, a mobile application developed by IT Grids for TDP, and use of Aadhaar data.

According to sources, IT Grids which illegally obtained data of people living in Telangana and AP, “shared” it with the Intelligence Department of AP, which in turn used it for conducting surveys at various places in Telangana ahead of Assembly polls.

The SIT has requisitioned the services of cyber crime experts to analyse the software that was used by the IT firms in collecting data and using it for political purpose. It conducted searches in IT Grids office at Madhapur in the city on Friday as part of the probe.