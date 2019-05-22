Home States Andhra Pradesh

Security tightened at Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy homes ahead of counting

Police deployed additional personnel at the residences of Chandrababu Naidu, who is also the TDP president, and Reddy in Tadepally block of Guntur district.

Published: 22nd May 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATHI: A day ahead of counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, police on Wednesday stepped up security at the residences of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state capital region Amaravati.

Police deployed additional personnel at the residences of Naidu, who is also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, and Reddy in Tadepally block of Guntur district.

With mixed exit poll predictions generating political heat in the state, both parties have expressed apprehensions that the other might resort to violence during counting on Thursday.

As a large number of party leaders and workers are expected to reach the offices-cum-residences of Naidu and Reddy, police have beefed up security to prevent any untoward incident. The security personnel were erecting barricades and making plans for traffic diversions.

ALSO READ: After gruelling power battle, Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy chilling out

Since the capital region is surrounded by several districts, police anticipate that elected candidates and leaders could descend on the houses of their respective party chiefs.

In addition to 50 policemen from Guntur district, two companies of Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force each were deployed at the two places.

Naidu already enjoys 'Z plus' category security and his security detail includes members from the elite National Security Guard (NSG) apart from Andhra Pradesh Police's Intelligence Security Wing.

Reddy's security was also beefed up after the knife attack by a youth at Visakhapatnam Airport last year.

Elections to the 175-member state Assembly and the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats were held on April 11. The exit polls have made mixed predictions. While some have projected victory for YSRCP, others have predicted that the TDP will retain power.

ALSO READ: Exit polls make mixed predictions for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections

This was the first full-fledged Parliament elections in Andhra Pradesh as the 2014 polls were conducted in the undivided state. Telangana came into being as a new state on June 2, 2014.

While Naidu had shifted base from Hyderabad to Amaravati in 2015, Reddy and his party moved to the Andhra Pradesh capital in March this year.

Confident of coming to power in the state this time, Reddy, along with his family, moved to his house at Tadepally on Wednesday. YSRCP leaders said he would remain there on the counting day and monitor the results along with top party leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections Andhra Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp