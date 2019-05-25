Governor invites YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to form new Andhra Pradesh government

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan Saturday invited YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to form the government in Andhra Pradesh.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, Vijayawada on May 30 at 12. 23 PM, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

It said Botcha Satyanarayana and other YSR Congress elected members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly called on the Governor and informed him about the election of Reddy as the leader of the YSR Congress Legislature Party.

"While congratulating Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his election as the Leader of YSR Congress Legislature Party, the Hon'ble Governor has invited him to form the government," the communique said.

Reddy, who reached Hyderabad by air from Vijayawada, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan around 4.30 PM.

After his meeting with the Governor, Reddy called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the latter's official residence in the city.

The YSR Congress chief would stay at his home here for the night, sources said.

Earlier, at the meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office in Vijayawada, a resolution was adopted electing Reddy as the legislature party leader, the sources said.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy, son of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, led his YSR Congress to a landslide, winning 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

While the TDP headed by N Chandrababu Naidu got 23 seats, the Janasena party had won only one seat. The YSRC had bagged 22 of the 25 seats in Lok Sabha elections while the TDP managed to get only three seats.