Godavari boat mishap: Tourism Minister consoles survivor, promises all help

The party said owing to lack of government control, the private operators were violating safety norms.

Published: 16th September 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 11:29 AM

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao commiserated with Bosala Lakshmi, who survived in the boat capsize at Katchuluru village in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday.

The minister visited Lakshmi, who hails from Gopalapuram in Anakapalle mandal, at the hospital at Rampachodavaram and promised that the government would extend all help to her and family members. While Lakshmi was rescued, her other family members Susmita, Poorna and Daliamma are feared drowned in the incident.

READ | Godavari boat mishap: 7 from Hyderabad, 9 from Warangal go missing

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha MP MVV Satyanarayana, in a statement, expressed shock over the boat tragedy in Godavari causing loss of several lives. Satyanarayana expressed sympathies to the bereaved families. The MP said he would visit the family members of the victims. The MP said he would also extend financial assistance to the bereaved families in addition to the ex gratia announced by the State government.

The CPM also expressed shock over the boat tragedy. The district unit in a statement asked the government to undertake relief and rescue operations on a war-footing and trace missing persons.

The party said owing to lack of government control, the private operators were violating safety norms. It also demanded stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy. It also demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, District Collector V Vinay Chand said a control room has been set up at the Collectorate. For details with regard to the boat accident, one can contact the toll free number 180042500002 and landline phone Nos 2590100 and 2590102.

