Karnataka education policy: Redesign UG courses, says panel chief Prof K Kasturirangan

BENGALURU: Prof K Kasturirangan, chairperson of a committee constituted by the state government to draft a new education policy to improve education in government schools, stressed on the need to restructure "liberal education" and redesign "liberal under-graduate programmes".

He was speaking at a national seminar on 'Rejuvenation of Undergraduate Education India' organised by the Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS) in association with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Association of Indian Universities and Karnataka State Higher Education Council in the city on Friday.

"The process of under-graduate education with particular emphasis on liberal education should lead a student to learn how to learn, how to acquire information and thus, how to develop skills," Kasturirangan said.

Kasturirangan advised all universities to offer liberal arts in under-graduate programmes and focus on language, arts, sports and music. "A rigorous under-graduate programme with liberal arts orientation can certainly provide a strong base for high-level post-graduate research education," Kasturirangan added.

University Grants Commission chairman Prof D P Singh, CESS president Prof M K Sridhar and Karnataka State Higher Education Council executive director Dr S A Kori were present at the event.