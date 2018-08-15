Karnataka: Fresh landslides on Shiradi Ghat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South-west monsoon continued to lash parts of the state throwing life out of gear, on Tuesday. With heavy rain expected, 14 districts have been kept on high alert. Road and rail traffic between Bengaluru and Mangaluru was hit as heavy rain triggered fresh landslides at Shiradi Ghat and on the railway line in the Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur ghat section.

Vehicular movement on Madikeri-Mangaluru road was also disrupted owing to landslides. More than 200 vehicles, including 70 buses, were stranded in Shiradi Ghat for hours due to massive landslides at Maranahalli. As Shiradi Ghat remained out of bounds until 8 pm on Tuesday, vehicles were diverted via Charmadi Ghat.

Meanwhile, water at the rate of 1,00,000 cusecs was released from the 59 of the 152 crest gates of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir on Tuesday following heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment in Kodagu.