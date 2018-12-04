Home States Karnataka

Fallout of social media trolling? Ramya vacates her Mandya house

Two trucks carrying the belongings of the actor that mostly included household articles left the house of the actor without even giving a scent of trail to neighbours on Sunday night. 

Published: 04th December 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Divya_Spandana_or_Ramya

Actor and social media cell head of the Indian National Congress Divya Spandana aka Ramya (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MANDYA:  Former MP from Mandya and actor Ramya who had come under sharp criticism especially from the fans of actor M H Ambareesh, has vacated her house at Vidya Nagar here. The actor who also heads the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) social media wing had stayed away from the funeral of the actor who passed away on November 24. She had not even taken part in the viewing of the mortal remains of the actor which was brought down to Visvesvaraya Stadium in the sugar town on November 25, further enraging the fans of the late actor further.

Two trucks carrying the belongings of the actor that mostly included household articles left the house of the actor without even giving a scent of a trail to neighbours on Sunday night. They were shifted to the actor’s house in Bengaluru, it is said. The articles were loaded in the presence of police personnel and also private security hired by the actor to guard the house. Following the recent trolling on social media, the authorities who had anticipated trouble had posted police personnel at the actor’s house from one week.

Apparently, anticipating the flak, Ramya had posted a tweet paying a teary homage to the actor. 
In addition to this, she had also posted on her Instagram account, about her health condition as she had a tumour of the bone. However, it did not break ice with the incensed fans of Ambareesh, who also hail from Mandya, and had earned a deifying status among the people of his native.

Ramya who had rented the house for the second time (earlier too after winning the by-election she had rented a house and had vacated after losing the subsequent election) ahead of the recently concluded by-elections was also strongly aspiring to contest the recently concluded by-elections to Mandya Lok Sabha seat. 

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of the then MP C S Puttaraju who was elected to the assembly from Melukote in the recent election. He is now the Minor Irrigation Minister in the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress government in the alliance. However, the grand old party paved the way for its alliance partner- JD(S) and former MLA L R Shivarame Gowda was chosen as the consensus candidate for the by-election, dashing the hopes of Ramya. Gowda was also elected to the parliament by a huge margin of votes.

Ramya who had been enjoying a good rapport with Ambareesh had contested the by-election to the parliament from same Mandya seat in August 2013 and had even won her maiden election. Incidentally, her main rival in the election was seasoned politician Puttaraju who had then contested on JD(S) ticket, whom she had trounced in the election. However, she had fallen out with her mentor Ambareesh in the later days, that indeed proved costly to her in the parliamentary election held in 2014. Here, Puttaraju had avenged the insult of previous defeat by winning against Ramya.

