Revanth Reddy arrest is murder of democracy, says Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar condemned the arrest of Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy. "It is murder of democracy," he said.

Congress MLA Reddy was arrested from his residence in Kodangal in Telangana, at 3 am on Tuesday ahead of Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's rally.

"It's highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President and Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3 am today because CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a rally there. We appeal to the Election Commission that such intimidation goes against the spirit of free & fair elections," said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar said Reddy's wife called him and informed about "the brutal attack by police. "It is very shocking that police broke open the doors to arrest him. It is murder of democracy. Chandrasekhar Rao has admitted defeat of his party in the assembly elections," the Congress leader said.

"Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier stated that if people do not vote his party to power, he would take rest at farmhouse. It is better for him to take rest at the farmhouse as the Congress-led coalition is coming to power in Telangana," Shivakumar added.