Home States Karnataka

Revanth Reddy arrest is murder of democracy, says Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar said Reddy's wife called him and informed about "the brutal attack by police.

Published: 04th December 2018 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka minister

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar condemned the arrest of Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy. "It is murder of democracy," he said.

Congress MLA Reddy was arrested from his residence in Kodangal in Telangana, at 3 am on Tuesday ahead of Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's rally.

"It's highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President and Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3 am today because CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a rally there. We appeal to the Election Commission that such intimidation goes against the spirit of free & fair elections," said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar said Reddy's wife called him and informed about "the brutal attack by police. "It is very shocking that police broke open the doors to arrest him. It is murder of democracy. Chandrasekhar Rao has admitted defeat of his party in the assembly elections," the Congress leader said.

"Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier stated that if people do not vote his party to power, he would take rest at farmhouse. It is better for him to take rest at the farmhouse as the Congress-led coalition is coming to power in Telangana," Shivakumar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revanth Reddy arrest DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp