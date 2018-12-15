Karnataka temple food poisoning: Abode of Goddess where its managers were at loggerheads

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR/MYSURU: Members of Kichugatti Maramma Temple Committee were divided on a number of issues pertaining to the holy place, especially the plans to build a gopura (tower) and a compound wall. A meeting had been held a few months ago to decide on the matters, but it had remained inconclusive. However, nobody had any inkling that one-day several lives would be lost at the temple.

Sources told The New Indian Express that it is one of the oldest temples located in the forest area, a few metres away from Suluvadi village. It is also believed that the temple existed much before the Mahadeshwara Temple at Male Mahadeshwara Hill was consecrated. The deity here is also considered powerful, thus drawing devotees from not just Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, but also neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The number of devotees would swell at the temple on Tuesdays and Fridays. It would also bring a good revenue in the form of offerings to the temple which was known for animal sacrifice. The devotees would sacrifice sheep and hens alike to fulfil their vows and offer the same to their relatives for mass feeding. Devotees would also tonsure their heads to fulfil their vows.

Even though another temple named Brahmeshwara where Lord Eshwara is the presiding deity is located near it, the Maramma temple is more popular, thus making it a matter of prestige to hold the reins of its management. The priest is also one among the committee members. Though the committee had planned to build a gopura one-and-a-half years ago, disagreements had stymied them from executing the plan. Temple priest Dummappa had died recently with his son succeeding him.

Disagreement over performing puja

Moreover, there has been a long standing disagreement between two communities - Beda (hunters) and Adi Jambavas - over who should perform puja at the temple. Beda community members had been donning the role of priests and it had not gone down well with the rival group.

3 taken into custody

Chamarajanagar: Three members of the managing committee of the temple including its president have been taken into custody by Ramapura police. President of the temple committee Chinnappi, manager Murugesh and another person identified as Puttaswamy, all from Suluvadi village, have been taken into custody and are being interrogated by the police. On the other hand, to ensure that no other suspects involved in the case flee from the village, the police are camping on the spot and have also rounded up some among them.

Lack of ventilators

As the number of people who fell ill increased, the complaints of lack of adequate ventilators to put on the critical on life support resurfaced, thus exposing the issues plaguing the hospitals, mainly government run hospitals. Following the lack of preparedness on the part of the hospitals, arrangements were made to shift the victims to different hospitals in both Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts. At KR Hospital alone, about 40 people have been admitted, followed by JSS, Apollo BGS and Columbia Asia Hospital.

60 birds die after feeding on leftovers

Soon after the prasadam was served, some of the devotees complained of foul smell emanating from it. However, those serving it silenced them saying it might be due to the exposure of the food containers to sun. Apart from tomato bhath, ‘panchamrita’ was also served to the devotees. Krishna, a devotee told media at K R Hospital in Mysuru, “Suspecting foul play, we stopped eating the prasadam. Some also talked about carcasses of birds found on the other side, alleging that they might have died after feeding on the leftovers”. Over 60 birds of different species died after feeding on the leftovers of prasada at the temple complex.