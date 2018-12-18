Home States Karnataka

Karnataka temple food poisoning: Test shows pesticide in prasadam; new guidelines for temples

The guidelines apply to all the temples coming under the department. The department has also directed the temples to strictly follow guidelines issued in a circular issued in January 2012.

Inconsolable family members of deceased Malli Bai outside KR Hospital in Mysuru on Monday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A forensic science laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that the prasadam served at Kichugutu Maramama temple at Suluvadi near Hanur in Chamarajanagar district on Friday was laced with pesticide, Inspector General of Police (IGP, southern range) K V Sharat Chandra said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed temples under the Muzrai department to take safety measures, including installation of CCTVs in temple kitchens. Other measures include prohibiting entry of unauthorised persons into kitchens and ensuring food is fit for consumption.

After food mixed with pesticide served at a temple in Chamrajaranagar district claimed 14 lives, the state government has directed temples under the Muzrai department to take several safety measures, including installation of CCTVs in temple kitchens.

The circular was issued by the State Muzrai department on Saturday, a day after food laced with pesticide was served to devotees at Maramma temple in a village in Chamarajanagar district. Apart from making it mandatory for installing CCTVs in kitchens, the department has also directed temple authorities to prohibit entry of any unauthorized persons into kitchens. 

Temple authorities have also been directed to ensure that prasadam/food is fit for consumption before it is distributed to devotees.

In case devotees themselves want to prepare prasadam/food on the temple premises and serve it to devotees, it has to be tested and certified by Food Safety officials from the Health department, the circular stated. 

The guidelines apply to all the temples coming under the department. The department has also directed the temples to strictly follow guidelines issued in a circular issued in January 2012. That included temples ensuring cleanliness at all levels of preparation of food, once a year medical test for all those involved in preparing food/prasadam, and mandatory plastic hand gloves and camp for those serving food.

