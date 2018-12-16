Karnataka temple food poisoning: Two more who ate prasad die, toll now at 13

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two more people who had consumed poisoned prasadam at the Kicchagutti Maramma temple in Sulavadi on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, died on Sunday at Apollo hospital where they were admitted. A family feud between cousins over constructing a gopuram at the temple is what is believed to have led to the death of these 13 people.

The deceased are Salamma (35) and Maheshwari (36). The condition of another patient Sharat, admitted at the hospital is critical. Salamma passed away at 1.30 am while Maheshwari died at 8.10 am according to hospital authorities.

At Suyogh hospital, the condition of two patients is said to be critical and one more patient is on the verge of being put on assisted ventilation.

A pall of gloom descended on hospitals in Mysuru on Saturday where people several of the devotees have been admitted. According to officials, 104 patients are admitted in the city, of which 30 are said to be in a critical state.

(With inputs from online desk)