Karnataka temple food poisoning: Rise in donations, devotees led to many vying for control over shrine?

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

HANUR: Rise in the number of devotees and donations seems to have resulted in “vested interests”

taking over the administration of Kichuguthu Maaramma temple in Sulvadi where poisoned prasadam was served to devotees on Friday killing 13. The ‘rich’ temple allowing one family and some trustees to build a gopuram and provide facilities has reportedly angered another group. The rival group eyed rich resources and was against the construction of the gopuram. This issue might have led to hatred against each other that ended up in Friday’s tragedy, sources said.

However, the temple has another controversy too. Cheyyur villagers near Erode belonging to the Chettiyar community of Coimbatore region had built Brahmeswara temple at Salvadi village. They also built a small Mariyamma temple in the forest fringes, creating a place for animal sacrifice.

However, after the reorganisation of the state, Chettiyars handed over both the temples to Bedagampana families to carry out regular rituals. However, in the last four decades, the Tamil population in Velampatti tried to reclaim the temple from Bedagampanas. Meanwhile, the issue was settled with Tamil Chettiyars told to take control of Brahmeswara temple while Bedagampanas were given the Maaramma temple. Bedagampanas, managing Maaramma temple, sought the help of Guruswamy of Saalur Mutt to develop the temple infrastructure.

policemen on the temple premises

premises | s udayshankar

As the temple resources shot up in the past 10-15 years, temple trust head Chinnappi with the support of Saalur Mutt took control of the temple and he was keen on using resources to build a gopuram, whereas the rival group identifying with junior seer Devanabuddhi were against it. A few of them had alleged Chinnappi has a cement and steel business, and he wanted to develop the temple and other structures for his benefit.

With the popularity of the temple going up, devotees started visiting this remote village during auspicious occasions. The police have taken five people into custody for interrogation, including accounts manager Mahadesh and the cook and other attendants, who are part of the management committee to probe the sabotage angle and the conspiracy behind the food poisoning. Lokesh, son of Chinnappi, has accused the rival group from Tamil Nadi of working against his father.

Siddu calls for high-level probe

Mysuru: Former CM Siddaramaiah called for a high-level probe into the temple poisoning incident. “Poisoning the offerings of a temple is a heinous crime. There should be a high-level probe to bring the culprits to light,” he said after meeting devotess admitted to Mysuru’s KR Hospital and JSS Hospital. He was accompanied by KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao who announced `1 lakh compensation from the KPCC for the kin of the victims.

Village Panchayat prez, husband hospitalised

Marathahalli village panchayat president Savithri Bai and her husband Govind Nayak, who had participated in their first public function after she assumed office, are now battling for life. Savithri Bai had participated in the groundbreaking ceremony at Maaramma temple. Both of them fell ill and were rushed to a hospital in Mysuru. Taluk Panchayat member Mani Nayak and wife Saroja Bai are also hospitalised.

District Minister visits temple

District Minister C S Puttarangashetty along with other elected representatives visited the Maaramma temple at Sulvadi. The minister inspected the temple premises, including the kitchen, where the prasadam was prepared. He also paid a visit to homes of the families of the victims.