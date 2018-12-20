Karnataka: 50 students hospitalised after eating midday meals from two government schools

By Online Desk

In two separate incidents, around 50 government school students fell sick and had to be hospitalised after eating midday meal served to them on Thursday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, 20 students of Chikkamagii primary school in Hunagunda Taluk of Bagalkot district fell sick after a lizard reportedly fell in the sambar served to them. They were rushed to the hospital following vomiting and diarrhoea. the report added.

In the second case, 30 students from Hagalur village in Siruguppa taluk of Ballari district needed medical attention as they felt dizziness and had instant stomach ache and vomiting after having lunch at the school. However, the reason for the students' illness is yet to be traced.

"When the students started vomiting, they were rushed to the Government hospitals in Karur and Kottur. After being given medicines, some of them recovered, while a few have been shifted to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). I have told the concerned Block Education Officer (BEO) to submit a report after inquiring the cooks,” Sridharan, Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI), Ballari told Express.

According to the Siraguppa Police, students were immediately shifted to VIMS in four ambulances. Superintendent of Police Arun Rangarajan, after speaking to the hospital Superintendent and the admitted students confirmed that the students fell ill after they consumed the food served to them.

“A lizard had fallen into the food,” he said. Hospital sources, said all the 13 students who were brought to the hospital are now out of danger. They are now kept under observation, added sources.

The incidents have been reported only a few days after the death of 15 in Karnataka's Sulavadi after consuming poisoned prasad from a temple.