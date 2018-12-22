Home States Karnataka

52 Dalits, tribals 'ensalved' in Karnataka, government busy with cabinet expansion: Amit Shah 

According to a media report, 52 people from the two communities, including 16 women and four children, were enslaved and forced to work for 19 hours a day without wages.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citing a media report, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday expressed shock over 52 people from Dalit and tribal communities being allegedly "enslaved" in Karnataka and said the Congress-JD(S) government in the state was "busy with cabinet expansion".

He called on his party workers to help those in distress.

ALSO READ: Karnataka cops rescue 52 workers from bonded labour

"Shocking that members from Dalit & Tribal communities were enslaved and made to suffer in the most inhuman conditions, but the Congress-JDS govt is busy with cabinet expansion! People are watching. I urge our karyakartas to help the people in distress," Shah said in a tweet.

According to the media report, 52 people from the two communities, including 16 women and four children, were enslaved and forced to work for 19 hours a day without wages.

Protests by these people were met with beatings and women being sexually harassed, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Karnataka bonded labourers Karnataka slave labours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp