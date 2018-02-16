CM Siddaramaiah goes through his budget speech at his house on Thursday, 15 February 2018. (EPS | Nagraja Gadekal)

BENGALURU: Living up to the expectations in his poll budget, the record 13th as the Finance minister and 6th as the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah doled out sops for all castes and classes.

The 2,09,181crore budget with an estimated revenue surplus of Rs127cr reaches out in a big way to farm and rural sector with waiver of loans, 'Raitha Belaku' a first of its kind direct income assistance for dry land farmers, hike in all pension schemes for weaker sections, special incentives for women free bus passes for students and promises of a Logistic Policy and Innovation Policy to boost the industrial sector.

While the Chief Minister has tried to strengthen his traditional (AHINDA) support base by reaching out to even marginal castes and communities with welfare programmes, he has rolled out schemes that

help him reach out to people cutting across caste lines. Siddaramaiah has resisted from selling "unrealistic dreams" as he projected them as doable promises.

The budget left the 5.93 lakh government employees worried as there was no categorical statement on 30% pay hike recommended by 6th Pay Commission, however the Chief Minister later in the day brought cheer as he assured at his interaction with the media that it would be implemented.

The budget reflects an attempt to project Siddaramaiah as a better bet as a leader than Prime Minister Modi in fulfillng the aspirations of the masses. The slew of sops offered by Siddaramaiah vindicates the

strategy.

While Modi has assured doubling of farmers income by 2022 and declined to waive farm loans, Siddaramaiah has announced 'Raitha Belaku' a direct income assistance scheme a first of its kind in the country to give direct income assistance of Rs 5000 per hectare subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000 crore for each farmer growing rain fed crops.

This entails an expenditure of Rs 3500cr and would benefit about 70 lakh farmers. In yet another initiative that could earn huge good will of the farmers, he has announced loan waiver upto Rs 1 lakh taken by farmer from co-operative institutions in the case of his death.

The scheme is expected to consolidate his appeal among the farming community and he has opened his purse strings in a big way to woo lakhs of families engaged in allied sectors. Outstanding dues of

medium term loans upto Rs50,000 availed by Shepherds from co-operative banks for sheep and goat rearing would be waived benefiting 12,205 families, Siddaramaiah is wooing the Fishermen community with a scheme of interest-free loans upto Rs 50,000 for fisherwomen.

Under a similar scheme for Anganwadi Supervisors interest-free loans upto Rs 50,000 would be provided for purchase of scooters and an amount of Rs 1000 per month would be paid for fuel expenses.

Another new scheme 'Udyogavahini" for women would provide loans up to Rs 3 lakh for them with state government footing 30% subsidy. To promote women entrepreneurs it is proposed to give preference in

public procurement for self help groups of women entrepreneurs.

Budget has brought a bumper for physically challenged, weaker sections and widows under various pensions schemes as the pension has been hiked significantly.

The budget as expected has innumerable initiatives for welfare of SC/STs by way of increase in their scholarship, food allowance and free distribution of gadgets like laptops. In a major initiative he has also fulfilled the demand to raise the creamy layer income limit for availing reservation for Backward Classes from Rs 6 lakh per annum to Rs 8 lakh.