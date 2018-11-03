Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: BJP invites Divya Spandana to cast her vote after viral tweet on PM Modi's photo

BJP worker referring Ramya as daughter of Mandya wanted her to come to town to cast her vote in favour of BJP.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Divya_Spandana_or_Ramya

Actor and social media cell head of the Indian National Congress Divya Spandana aka Ramya (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ramya, Congress Social Media head, in midst of controversy over her “bird dropping” tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been invited to cast  her vote in favour of BJP. The BJP workers in Mandya colloquial language have sent a her a message ‘Akka Ramyakka Vote Madake Barakka’ that is making rounds on the social media.

BJP worker Shivakumar Aradhya has appealed to Ramya to cast her vote in bypolls to be held on Saturday. Stating that it is also a by-election like you had contested, he said L R Shivarame Gowda who had claimed that he defeated you has now entered the fray as JD(S)candidate in Mandya bypoll.

BJP worker referring Ramya as daughter of Mandya wanted her to come to town to cast her vote in favour of BJP. Shivakumar feels that her visit would inspire her fans to take part in by polls to support BJP candidate Siddaramaiah.

Alliance to continue for 2019 elections: HDK

Hassan: Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the alliance between JD(S) and Congress parties will continue for upcoming parliamentary elections in the state.Speaking to media persons here before offering puja to Goddess Hasanamba, Kumaraswamy said the state government is running smoothly and development works are being carried out. He was confident that coalition candidates will win all the seats of by-elections.  To a question, the Chief Minister said he is not aware of online sale of liquor and it will impact youths in society. “The government may think of banning online sale in future after seeking opinion from the officials of respective departments,” he added.

Comments(1)

  • manikandan
    i support divya spandana decision but changeover is not good one
    24 days ago reply
