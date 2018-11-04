Karnataka bypolls: 77 per cent turn up to vote in Jamkhandi

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

JAMKHANDI/BAGALKOT: A virtual historic voter turnout has been registered in the assembly by-elections in Jamkhandi. According to officials, 77.17% people exercised their franchise that broke the previous record of 72% registered in the 2013 assembly elections.

In the first session of two hours, only 9% of voters turned out in 226 polling stations in the constituency. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner K G Shantharam, who is also district election officer said, “As large number of farmers dwell in this region, the first session was unexciting. But thereafter we received good response from the voters with a 77% voting.”

In Savalgi, Toudalbagi and Aidbudi, a majority of the polling stations witnessed a whopping 95% percent polling.