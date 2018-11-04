Karnataka bypolls: It’s almost a certain win for JD(S)’Anitha Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara

By Express News Service

RAMANAGARA: Elections turned out to be a one-sided affair at the Ramanagara assembly constituency, where BJP candidate L Chandrashekar extended his support to the coalition candidate and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha Kumaraswamy at the last moment.

With no serious competition left for Anitha, her victory is almost assured as voting was brisk in several areas with strong Vokkaliga presence.

Recent political surprises in the constituency ensured that there was little bustle outside polling booths on an overcast day in Ramanagara. Only JD(S) party workers were present around most of the polling booths. Despite the deserted look at the BJP’s office on poll day, several workers were seen encouraging voters to vote for their party in front of a few polling booths in Ramanagara city.

Defiant supporters

Despite the decision by Chandrashekar, several defiant BJP workers urged workers to vote for the party. “He is a national party candidate and people were expecting the party to win. So, we are seeking votes,” said Srinivas, a BJP party worker.

In Hunsenahalli village, a traditional JD(S) bastion, there were allegations that ‘Congress voters’ had not cast their votes as there was no candidate from the party. According to JD(S) worker Nagegowda, “almost 80 per cent of the villagers” were JD(S) voters and there was a good turnout of voters till noon. “With no one urging them to vote for another party at the last minute, almost all will vote for us,” he claimed.