Ananth Kumar: BJP loses master strategist ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Party insiders believe that the demise of Ananth comes as a setback to non-Lingayat leaders in the state BJP while analysts believe that the party has lost a critical strategist.

Published: 13th November 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:56 AM

Ananth Kumar with Bhartiya Janata Party President Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the passing away of Ananth Kumar, BJP has lost more than just a six-time MP from Karnataka. With barely months left for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP — especially the state unit — has not just lost a crucial consultant and a sure-shot winner but also the balancing factor within the state unit.

“Enough has not been written about the enabling organisational skills of Ananth. He was capable of pointing out the landscape of each constituency individually, its social profile, candidates across parties, including those from the past with no notes. BJP has lost an important strategic voice who looked into the past and relate to the future,” said Dr Sandeep Shastry, political scientist, recalling his conversation with Ananth from years ago.

Politicians acknowledged that Ananth had the knack of maintaining friendly relations with everyone cutting across party lines — a trait that many vouch helped him retain his seat of Bengaluru South since 1996.

“Unlike his colleagues from Karnataka, Ananth has not made rabid, hateful statements. While his roots were firmly from the RSS, his conduct has not been inciteful,” said another political observer.

Analysts and party workers alike believe that with Ananth’s death a crucial link between Karnataka and the Centre is lost.

