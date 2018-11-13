Home States Karnataka

Ananth Kumar's wife Tejaswini could be BJP’s best bet for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat

Tejaswini’s popularity with the party and cadres, familiarity with the constituency as well as the recognition she has received as an activist make her an ideal candidate.

Published: 13th November 2018 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Then President Pranab Mukherjee greets Union Minister H N Ananth Kumar, his wife and Adamaya Chetana managing trustee Tejaswini Ananth Kumar (File | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since 1996, Ananth Kumar has won from the Bengaluru South seat consecutively. His death has created a void in the BJP that was counting on the constituency to be its one sure-shot victory in Bengaluru where all other seats are set to see tough competition from a  Congress-JD(S) candidate.

ALSO READ | BJP loses master strategist ahead of Lok Sabha polls

With Lok Sabha polls barely a few months away, the party is likely to consider Ananth’s wife and social activist Dr Tejaswini Ananth Kumar (52) as his political heir. Tejaswini’s popularity with the party and cadres, familiarity with the constituency as well as the recognition she has received as an activist make her an ideal candidate for   BJP in Bengaluru South. An engineer by qualification and former scientist by profession, she has established herself as an activist through Adamya Chetana — a voluntary social development organisation. Tejaswini’s familiarity with the party cadres as well as the leadership of the BJP through the years makes her an acceptable candidate.  

With very little time to prep a new candidate for its bastion, Tejaswini could be BJP’s best bet for the seat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka ByPoll Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat Bengaluru South bypoll Ananth Kumar Karnataka BJP Dr Tejaswini Ananth Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp