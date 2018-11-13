Ananth Kumar's wife Tejaswini could be BJP’s best bet for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since 1996, Ananth Kumar has won from the Bengaluru South seat consecutively. His death has created a void in the BJP that was counting on the constituency to be its one sure-shot victory in Bengaluru where all other seats are set to see tough competition from a Congress-JD(S) candidate.

ALSO READ | BJP loses master strategist ahead of Lok Sabha polls

With Lok Sabha polls barely a few months away, the party is likely to consider Ananth’s wife and social activist Dr Tejaswini Ananth Kumar (52) as his political heir. Tejaswini’s popularity with the party and cadres, familiarity with the constituency as well as the recognition she has received as an activist make her an ideal candidate for BJP in Bengaluru South. An engineer by qualification and former scientist by profession, she has established herself as an activist through Adamya Chetana — a voluntary social development organisation. Tejaswini’s familiarity with the party cadres as well as the leadership of the BJP through the years makes her an acceptable candidate.

With very little time to prep a new candidate for its bastion, Tejaswini could be BJP’s best bet for the seat.