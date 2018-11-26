Royal family has lost a well-wisher: Pramoda Devi on Ambareesh's demise

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of Srikanatadutta Narashimraja Wadiyar, condoled the death of actor and former Minister M H Ambareesh. “Mysuru royal family lost a genuine friend. Ambareesh was a moral support and volunteered to help the family whenever they were in crisis. The actor also had relationship with all the members of the royal family,” she said.

Ambareesh who made it a point to visit the Mysuru Palace on Vijayadashmi day wanted to see members of the royal family carrying sacred sword (pattada katti).

Recalling that he frequently visited or called on Srikanatadutta Narashimraja Wadiyar in New Delhi when he was an MP and always advised my husband to be harsh to get the things done, she said my husband known to be calm and cool did not change.

She said Ambareesh also met them when they were on tour to Malaysia. “We met in a restaurant accidentally and inquired about the development and always volunteered to help the family. It is sad that we have lost a gentleman,” she added.