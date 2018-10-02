Home States Karnataka

Rowdy-sheeter envied slain former Tumakuru mayor’s wealth

By the time Ravikumar stepped down as mayor, his wealth grew as he had declared assets worth Rs 50 crore during the recently held polls for Tumakuru corporation.

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  The murder of former Tumakuru mayor and history-sheeter H Ravikumar (38) appears to be a tit-for-tat case as the JD(S) man was allegedly involved in targeting his rivals. It all started in September 10, 2010, when rowdy-sheeter Batawadi Anjini was murdered in a similar fashion. Anjani was elected to the City Municipal Council (Now called City Corporation) from jail. Ravikumar was his close confidant and after his death, he rose to prominence.

According to sources, Ravikumar had his hand in the plot following which Anjini’s another associate and rowdy-sheeter Hatti Manja bayed for Ravikumar’s blood. Manja was hacked to death in 2015.

Meanwhile, Ravikumar became the successor of Anjini as he was elected as a corporator and went on to become both deputy mayor and mayor. Small Scale Industries Minister S R Srinivas backed him to hilt. According to sources, the minister had business links with Ravikumar and ensured the JD(S) ticket to him for Ward 22 of the city. “He used to pay a visit to my house thrice a week as he was a JD(S) leader. Yes, I had given him the ticket against all odds”, said the minister.

By the time Ravikumar stepped down as mayor, his wealth grew as he had declared assets worth Rs 50 crore during the recently held polls for Tumakuru corporation.  According to police sources, another rowdy-sheeter Sujay Bhargav could not stomach  Ravikumar’s rise. A couple of weeks ago, Ravikumar and Sujay had a clash at Hanumanthapura over a disputed property.

They had warned each other of elimination. Sujay hatched a plot 15 days ago along with 18 associates and executed it after zeroing on Ravikumar, the police sources said. Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that a team has been formed to trace the killers. There were expectations from some quarters that the accused would surrender on Monday, but it did not come about till late evening.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
City Municipal Council Tumakuru mayor Batawadi Anjini

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC