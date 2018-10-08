Suffering for no fault of mine: Karnataka state bus driver who let monkey on steering wheel

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE/CHITRAGUDA: Remember the Karnataka driver who let a monkey take over the wheels of a KSRTC bus? After getting sacked from his duties, Prakash is left in dire straits.

The regular commuters on the Davangere to Anekallu stretch while terming the incident an accident, have extended their support to the driver.

Prakash who had been working in the KSRTC service for the last 11 years has never had any road mishaps. However, on October 1 the langur jumped inside the bus from the passengers' entry door', passed through the aisle before landing himself on the steering wheel. Even though the driver tried to send him away, he was reluctant and remained seated on the wheel for 2 kilometres, after which it jumped onto a Sugarcane-filled tractor in-between Ele Bethur and Rampura. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

WATCH: Langur driving KSRTC bus with the driver

Hailing from a very poor background, Prakash who couldn't afford to build a house in Davangere city had to shuttle between his village Mallekatte to Davangere, complete his duties and return home.

Speaking to Express Prakash said, "I am suffering for a mistake that I did not commit. My family of six is left to face hardship after my sacking. The Langur got inside the bus from the conductor's side, came through the aisle and later jumped on the steering wheel."

"I was scared at first, but later gathered the courage to drive it away," he added.

The monkey, he further added, didn't harm him or any of the commuters on the bus as it was human-friendly, according to locals who travel regularly in the bus.

My mother, wife and three children are also left to suffer since my duties have been withdrawn and it is all due to a fault which I did not commit, he said. "Ever since I joined the duty 11 years back, I have been driving without any accidents. I was about to get a silver medal but this incident has taken that chance away since an enquiry is pending."

"At least I should be re-assigned the duty for running my family as I am the sole breadwinner," he adds.

Thimmanna a regular commuter said, "The incident of a langur sitting on the steering wheel is by accident and Prakash is a good man, he shouldn't be penalised."

Rashmi, a private school teacher and a regular traveller on this stretch, while agreeing with Thimmanna said that Prakash should be re-assigned to his duties.